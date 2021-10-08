GM Plans $6 Billion Revenue Goal for OnStar Insurance by 2030

Vehicle manufacturer details goals to market insurance products and transform claims and parts procurement through its ecosystem of dealers and certified repair facilities.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) provided a detailed roadmap of how the company plans to double its annual revenue and expand margins to 12 to 14 percent by 2030, as a result of GM’s transformation into a growth company driven by EVs, connected services and new businesses such as OnStar Insurance that was launched last year.

During presentations for investors, the vehicle manufacturer detailed a goal to grow the OnStar Insurance business to $6 billion annually