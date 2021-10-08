Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council Calls on eBay to Prohibit Sale of All Airbags

Group says the change is needed to reduce the availability of potentially deadly counterfeit airbags.

The Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council, Inc. (A2C2), a leading voice in the fight against counterfeit automotive parts, is urging eBay to halt the sale of all supplemental restraint system (SRS) airbags and components on eBay.com, calling it the only effective way of preventing the sale of dangerous counterfeit airbags on the site.

Counterfeit airbags pose a serious threat to the health and safety of the motoring public, as they are not made to airbag manufacturers’ specifications, are not subject to quality control tests or application of