ASA Illinois Joins Midwest Auto Care Alliance

After having their affiliate agreement terminated by the national office of the Automotive Service Association, the ASA Illinois board of directors voted unanimously to join forces with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance. A Greater Chicagoland Chapter has already been created by MWACA. Once the ASA Illinois affiliate dissolves on January 1, the same board leadership and local staffing, with guidance and support from the MWACA executive director and staff, will assume leadership of the chapter.

“ASA Illinois is extremely proud of our past and present efforts to bring value to our members in Illinois. We want our members to