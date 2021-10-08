CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASA Illinois Joins Midwest Auto Care Alliance

ASA Illinois Joins Midwest Auto Care Alliance

By Leave a Comment

After having their affiliate agreement terminated by the national office of the Automotive Service Association, the ASA Illinois board of directors voted unanimously to join forces with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance. A Greater Chicagoland Chapter has already been created by MWACA. Once the ASA Illinois affiliate dissolves on January 1, the same board leadership and local staffing, with guidance and support from the MWACA executive director and staff, will assume leadership of the chapter.

“ASA Illinois is extremely proud of our past and present efforts to bring value to our members in Illinois. We want our members to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey