AMi Launches Professional Designation for Shop Foreman Role

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) announced the development and launch of a new professional designation for the mechanical and collision repair sectors focused on the technician in a leadership role: AMi Accredited Shop Foreman.

The new designation is designed to provide training focused on the unique requirements of the foreman/mentor role. The accreditation represents ten months of industry work to identify and develop requirements, based on interviews and subject matter expert input.

AMi President, Chuck Searles, states, “Often, mentors in the shop environment receive technical training and that’s it. To be successful as a leader, they have to pick