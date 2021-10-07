Snapsheet and Socotra Launch Joint Platform Across the Entire Insurance Policy Lifecycle

Snapsheet and Socotra announced a joint platform solution built in the cloud that allows insurers to quickly deliver and scale new products to drive more efficient, digital-first experiences spanning the entire policy lifecycle, from quote to claim.

Socotra enables insurers to accelerate product development, reduce maintenance costs, and improve customer experiences. Snapsheet Claims software provides all the tools required for fully digitized, end-to-end claims management in one system, including automated assignment of work, omnichannel digital communications, and digital payment. The software integrates seamlessly with Socotra’s core system with out-of-the-box workflow configurations, enabling carriers to spin up new products and scale