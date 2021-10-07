CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Snapsheet and Socotra Launch Joint Platform Across the Entire Insurance Policy Lifecycle

Snapsheet and Socotra Launch Joint Platform Across the Entire Insurance Policy Lifecycle

By Leave a Comment

Snapsheet and Socotra announced a joint platform solution built in the cloud that allows insurers to quickly deliver and scale new products to drive more efficient, digital-first experiences spanning the entire policy lifecycle, from quote to claim.

Snapsheet logoSocotra enables insurers to accelerate product development, reduce maintenance costs, and improve customer experiences. Snapsheet Claims software provides all the tools required for fully digitized, end-to-end claims management in one system, including automated assignment of work, omnichannel digital communications, and digital payment. The software integrates seamlessly with Socotra’s core system with out-of-the-box workflow configurations, enabling carriers to spin up new products and scale

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey