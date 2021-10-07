FTC Targets False Claims by For-Profit Colleges Including Those Teaching Collision Repair

Commission resurrects legal tool to trigger steep penalties against for-profit colleges.

The Federal Trade Commission put 70 for-profit higher education institutions on notice that the agency is cracking down on any false promises they make about their graduates’ job and earnings prospects and other outcomes and will hit violators with significant financial penalties.

The FTC cautioned in a press release announcing the move however that, “A school’s presence on this list does not reflect any assessment as to whether they have engaged in deceptive or unfair conduct.”

Lincoln Technical Institute, that teaches collision repair and refinishing in six states in