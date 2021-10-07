Axalta Opens New Refinish Facility in the Netherlands

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) has officially opened its new, state-of-the-art, sustainable facility in the Netherlands to strengthen its Dutch refinish business further. The ultramodern, strategically located facility in the Tiel municipality enables Axalta to provide more customers with its industry-leading refinish paint and non-paint products and services. The Axalta global refinish brands in the Netherlands – Cromax, Spies Hecker, Standox and Syrox – all relocated to the new facility in May 2021.

Axalta’s facility is located at Tiel’s Business Park Medel, where green management, sustainability, security and infrastructure are the top priorities.

“This is an exciting time for our refinish business