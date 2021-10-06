U.S. Auto Sales Fall in September to Lowest Level for the Year

Vehicle supply crisis brings the recovery in auto sales from the pandemic to a halt.

Greatly depleted inventories dragged down U.S. vehicle sales to their lowest level for the month of September since 2010, according to LMC Automotive, the independent automotive global forecasting and market intelligence company. Automakers sold just under 1 million Light Vehicles this September, down by 25% Year-over-Year (YoY). The annualized rate fell to 12 million units, the same level registered in May 2020 and 1 million units under the August seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR).

