All Star Auto Lights Expands into Wheel Replacement with Acquisitions in Tennessee and Indiana

Acquisition provides an extension into related remanufactured and aftermarket parts replacement product offerings.

All Star Auto Lights, a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, announced its expansion into the remanufactured and aftermarket wheel category with the acquisitions of Jante Wheel and Perfection Wheel. The company also announced that Rob Barkley was named vice president of its new Wheel Division.

Founded in 2016 by Mitch Nunes and headquartered outside Knoxville, Tenn., Jante Wheel distributes replica alternative OEM wheels nationally to parts distributors, as well as direct-to-consumers. Perfection Wheel remanufactures OEM wheels to parts distributors and auto repair centers. Perfection was founded