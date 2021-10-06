Gore Mutual First Canadian Insurer to Rollout Solera Qapter Estimating

Solera | Audatex (Canada) announced that Gore Mutual Insurance Company is the first Canadian insurer to rollout Qapter Estimating, Solera’s AI-based estimating platform.

Gore Mutual is the first Canadian insurer to utilize Qapter to assess vehicle damage for improved customer service. Qapter is the next-generation browser-agnostic estimating and total loss workflow platform for staff, repair shops, and independent appraisers. At its core, Qapter allows stakeholders to perform their jobs more efficiently, with an intuitive user-interface designed for the needs of modern repair and claims operations.

“Qapter drives huge efficiency gains for our customers already using it around the world,” said