CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Gore Mutual First Canadian Insurer to Rollout Solera Qapter Estimating

Gore Mutual First Canadian Insurer to Rollout Solera Qapter Estimating

By Leave a Comment

Solera | Audatex (Canada) announced that Gore Mutual Insurance Company is the first Canadian insurer to rollout Qapter Estimating, Solera’s AI-based estimating platform.

Solera Audatex logoGore Mutual is the first Canadian insurer to utilize Qapter to assess vehicle damage for improved customer service. Qapter is the next-generation browser-agnostic estimating and total loss workflow platform for staff, repair shops, and independent appraisers. At its core, Qapter allows stakeholders to perform their jobs more efficiently, with an intuitive user-interface designed for the needs of modern repair and claims operations.

“Qapter drives huge efficiency gains for our customers already using it around the world,” said

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey