CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Hertz Names Former Ford CEO Mark Fields as Interim CEO

Hertz Names Former Ford CEO Mark Fields as Interim CEO

By Leave a Comment

Paul Stone to serve as President and Chief Operations Officer.

Hertz announced today it has named Mark Fields as interim CEO and Paul Stone as president and chief operations officer, as the company accelerates its commitment to lead the future of mobility and travel.

Mark Fields was named Interim CEO of Hertz.

The moves, effective immediately, are part of a vision for an all-new Hertz that combines the iconic company’s brand strength and global fleet management expertise with new technology and innovations charting a dynamic, new course for travel, mobility and the auto industry.

Hertz emerged from a Chapter 11

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey