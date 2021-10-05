Hertz Names Former Ford CEO Mark Fields as Interim CEO

Paul Stone to serve as President and Chief Operations Officer.

Hertz announced today it has named Mark Fields as interim CEO and Paul Stone as president and chief operations officer, as the company accelerates its commitment to lead the future of mobility and travel.

The moves, effective immediately, are part of a vision for an all-new Hertz that combines the iconic company’s brand strength and global fleet management expertise with new technology and innovations charting a dynamic, new course for travel, mobility and the auto industry.

Hertz emerged from a Chapter 11