Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Seattle

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Stetner Auto Body, a 45-year-old collision repair business in Seattle, Wash. Classic Collision now operates a total of 151 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington State.

“We have been able to help out a lot of people over the years. It is exciting that we will continue our work with Classic Collision, which shares the same values of great customer service, quality repairs and respect for team members,” said Kurt Stetner, former owner of Stetner Auto Body.

“Stetner has a great reputation. We look