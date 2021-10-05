Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in New York State

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Clarence, New York.

This new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center has operated as Stevens Collision since 1958. Clarence is located approximately 20 miles northeast of Buffalo, the second largest city in the state of New York.

“We are excited to welcome this team and expand our footprint in the Buffalo region,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “This acquisition bolsters our ability to provide outstanding service and high-quality repairs and further assist our customers and insurance partners.”