ASA Unveils New Regional Organizational Map

Last week, the Automotive Service Association (ASA), announced it is transitioning to a new association model leveraging its expansive history to create a single, unified industry voice. Under the new model, a 50-state regional structure will take place to represent every member with one voice.

As the next phase in that announcement, ASA unveiled its new organizational map of the United States.

In addition, ASA also published a job description detailing the responsibilities for the regional director positions. The association will now be accepting resumes for the