Crash Champions Acquires Four Collision Repair Centers in Wisconsin and Idaho

Crash Champions, LLC announced today it has acquired Wisconsin’s Pulera Collision Center, located at 7110 70th Court in Kenosha, and Idaho’s First Choice Collision Repair, consisting of three locations across the Boise metropolitan area. The addition of Pulera Collision follows the Company’s other 2021 acquisitions in the region, including D&M Auto Body, Milwaukee Collision, and two Quality Auto Body repair shops. The addition of First Choice represents the Company’s first expansion in Idaho after initially entering the market earlier this year with the acquisition of Coachman Auto Body.

