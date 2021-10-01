CAR Coalition Launches National Right to Repair Campaign

The CAR Coalition, a group of independent automotive parts and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, has launched a multi-million dollar campaign in support of the right to repair movement and key legislative measures, including the Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act and other bills to come. At a time when Americans are getting squeezed by rising prices, the SMART Act will empower consumers to choose quality, safe, and affordable aftermarket parts, while still respecting the intellectual property rights of automakers.

The national education and mobilization effort will feature a