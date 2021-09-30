Service King to Open Collision Repair Center in Deer Park, Illinois

Service King Collision announced it recently began construction on an 11,200-square-foot collision repair facility, located near the intersection of Rand Road and Lake Cook Road. The facility is planned to open in November.

“With 45 years of experience leading the automotive repair industry, Service King is proud to extend its services to Deer Park and its surrounding communities,” said Service King Director of Construction and Development John Gageby. “We look forward to putting Deer Park locals and visitors alike at the center of an efficient, technologically advanced vehicle repair experience with our best-in-class services.”

When Deer Park’s first Service King