SCRS Announces OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Session on Electric Vehicles

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced the participating subject matter experts in the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit session on Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The panel discussion will be held Thursday, November 4th during the 2021 SEMA Show from 9:00 10:30 a.m. and will feature:

Jennifer Goforth – General Motors | Director – Global Aftersales Mechanical Engineering

John Eck – General Motors | Collision Manager – Customer Care & Aftersales

Andy McDonald – Lucid Motors | Global Body Repair Program Senior Manager

Andy Hall – Lucid Motors | Head of Vehicle Safety

Kelly Logan – Rivian | Senior Manager, Collision Repair Program

Dan Black – Rivian | Manager, Service Engineering

Panel moderators will include Ron Reichen, from Precision Body & Paint and Kye Yeung, European Motor Car Works, both of whom own repair facilities with experience in operating within certified collision repair networks that include electric vehicles.

The session will explore the unique vehicle platforms each of the participating manufacturers have developed, and how their EV offering differs from other more traditional vehicles. From construction to repairs characteristics and means in which the collision repair industry will need to adapt, panelists will thoroughly explore considerations and opportunities afforded to the industry by EV.