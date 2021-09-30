Jarret Hann Named Executive Director at Team PRP

Team PRP proudly introduced new Executive Director Jarret W. Hann to its membership during its Annual Team PRP Conference, held on September 10th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Following an extensive search for the ideal candidate, the Team PRP Board of Directors unanimously approved Hann’s appointment to the position several weeks earlier.

“Team PRP is fortunate to have found such a qualified candidate as Jarret Hann for its new executive director,” says John Bessler, former president of Team PRP’s Board of Directors and CEO of Bessler Auto Parts. “The PRP Board wanted to