CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Jarret Hann Named Executive Director at Team PRP

Jarret Hann Named Executive Director at Team PRP

By Leave a Comment

Team PRP proudly introduced new Executive Director Jarret W. Hann to its membership during its Annual Team PRP Conference, held on September 10th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Following an extensive search for the ideal candidate, the Team PRP Board of Directors unanimously approved Hann’s appointment to the position several weeks earlier.

Jarret Hann was named executive director of Team PRP.

“Team PRP is fortunate to have found such a qualified candidate as Jarret Hann for its new executive director,” says John Bessler, former president of Team PRP’s Board of Directors and CEO of Bessler Auto Parts. “The PRP Board wanted to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey