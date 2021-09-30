CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Interview: Ray Fisher, ASA Executive Director Details New Regional Structure

Interview: Ray Fisher, ASA Executive Director Details New Regional Structure

By Leave a Comment

Fisher explains the association’s move from its state affiliate structure to a new regional model covering all 50 states.

Earlier this week, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced it was transitioning to a regional, membership subscription model, replacing its current state affiliate structure. On January 1, the ASA affiliate organizations will be dissolved, and multiple geographic regions will take their place. Less than 24 hours later, one of the affiliates, ASA Northwest, announced it was rebranding as the Northwest Auto Care Alliance and affiliating with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance, itself a former ASA affiliate.

To understand the changes

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey