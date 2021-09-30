Interview: Ray Fisher, ASA Executive Director Details New Regional Structure

Fisher explains the association’s move from its state affiliate structure to a new regional model covering all 50 states.

Earlier this week, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced it was transitioning to a regional, membership subscription model, replacing its current state affiliate structure. On January 1, the ASA affiliate organizations will be dissolved, and multiple geographic regions will take their place. Less than 24 hours later, one of the affiliates, ASA Northwest, announced it was rebranding as the Northwest Auto Care Alliance and affiliating with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance, itself a former ASA affiliate.

To understand the changes