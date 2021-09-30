Global Finishing Solutions Partners with Collision Repair Education Foundation, Ring Brothers on Helicopter Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) is partnering with famed custom car builder Ringbrothers and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) for a sky-high fundraising event to support high school and college collision repair programs. More information and how to purchase golf balls is available online.

Individuals from anywhere in the country can participate by purchasing golf balls for $20. All funds raised from the golf ball drop will go to four collision school programs in Wisconsin, as part of the CREF 2021 Benchmark grant. GFS and Ringbrothers support CREF in their mission to help create qualified, entry-level collision repair technicians and connect them with an array of career opportunities.

On October 27 at GFS headquarters in Osseo, Wisc., numbered golf balls will be dropped onto a target from a helicopter, with Jim and Mike Ring of Ringbrothers announcing the winning balls. Golf balls closest and farthest from the target will win prizes ranging from $250 to $2,000, including an autographed Ringbrothers jacket.

“GFS and Ringbrothers are longtime partners, and we both have a commitment to supporting collision repair education,” said Jim Faragher, Global Finishing Solutions President. “To raise grant money through the Collision Repair Education Foundation with a unique event like this is very special. It is a great feeling to see students use the products we produce in their programs to gain additional knowledge of this industry.”