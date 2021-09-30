Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Erie, Pennsylvania

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Erie, Pa.

This new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center operated as Jensen’s Target Collision for the past 72 years. Erie is located on the south shore of Lake Erie, it is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the county seat of Erie County. Erie is the primary city in a metropolitan area of approximately 270,000 residents.

“We welcome this experienced team that shares our focus to deliver outstanding service and high-quality repairs,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “The acquisition of this