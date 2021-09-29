Safelite Acquires Unique Payless Auto Glass in California

The Safelite Group, owner of Safelite AutoGlass, announced an agreement to acquire Unique Payless Auto Glass in Fremont, Calif. The transaction was completed on Friday, September 24.

“We’re pleased to welcome Unique Payless Auto Glass associates to the Safelite family,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Open since 2017, their focus on exceptional customer service and treating each other like family nicely align with our mission and values, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to utilize the skills and talents of their team while honoring their legacy,” said Feeney.