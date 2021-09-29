ALLDATA Launches Instructor Toolkit in Partnership with ASE Education Foundation

First offering on Maintenance and Light Repair. Collision repair toolkit planned.

ALLDATA has launched the Instructor Toolkit, a turnkey resource for automotive and collision repair vocational training programs, developed in partnership with the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Education Foundation.

The Instructor Toolkit makes it easy for auto repair educators to create curriculum that meets ASE accreditation standards for researching OEM repair information. The first to be released is “Maintenance and Light Repair.” It is included at no additional cost for educational subscriptions to ALLDATA Repair, with Instructor Toolkits for “Collision Repair and Refinish” (ALLDATA Collision) and “Writing a Work Order”