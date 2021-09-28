Automotive Service Association Announces New Regional Membership Model

Association says new model will create a unified voice for the automotive repair industry, simplify its dues structure.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced it is transitioning to a regional, subscription model in place of the current state affiliate structure. Starting January 1, the ASA affiliate organizations will be dissolved, and multiple geographic regions will take their place. According to the association, this structure will ensure that ASA is able to better support independent repair shops in all 50 states, as well as give the organization the space to grow and speak with one voice.

The association currently has 10