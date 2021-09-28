ASE Offers Plastic Headlight Tab Repair Webinar September 30

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for technicians on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) entitled Plastic Headlight Tab Repair with Nitrogen Plastic Welder.

Headlights are becoming more expensive and are often discarded because of a broken mounting tab. Kurt Lammon and his team at Polyvance will present a repair of a broken plastic headlight tab using a nitrogen plastic welder. The webinar will combine a theoretical overview with an actual, live repair of a headlight tab.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

More information and registration are available online.