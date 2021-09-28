ASA Northwest Affiliate Joining Forces with Midwest Auto Care Alliance in Wake of ASA National Announcement on New Regional Structure

The Automotive Service Association of the Northwest announced has joined forces with Midwest Auto Care Alliance and will be become the Northwest Auto Care Alliance (NWACA). In a press release, ASA Northwest explained the move comes in response to affiliates having their agreements revoked by the Automotive Service Association. As CollisionWeek reported today, the Automotive Service Association announced that it was transitioning to a regional membership subscription model and that the current affiliates were being dissolved.

The ASA-Midwest affiliate left the Automotive Service Association to form an independent organization, the Midwest Auto Care Alliance, in September 2018.

“It is