AIADA Calls Proposed EV Tax Credit for Union Built Vehicles Discriminatory

The American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA) yesterday launched an awareness campaign to highlight the employment and environmental consequences that will result from the severe limitations of a proposed new tax credit for electric vehicles (EV).

“There are more than 50 EV models sold in the U.S., but Congress’s proposed new $4,500 tax credit will apply to only five union-made cars,” said Cody Lusk, president and CEO of AIADA. “This rule undermines consumer choice and competition, it treats non-union autoworkers and international dealers unfairly, and it absolutely runs counter to the goal of an EV tax credit, which is reducing