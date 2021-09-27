CollisionWeek

Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires PBE Distributor in Michigan

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced the acquisition of Westside Paint & Supply, a PPG Platinum Distributor that is headquartered in Bay City, Mich. that was founded by David Royal in 1983.

Painters Supply“We’re very pleased to welcome the Westside team to Painters Supply,” said Patrick Mayette, CEO of PSE. “We’re looking forward to providing additional tools and resources to ensure the team’s future success.”

“We are extremely proud to join the PSE team and excited about our future” said David Royal, owner of Westside Paint & Supply. “PSE’s high service model and strong regional presence made this a natural

