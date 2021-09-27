AASP/NJ Presents Inaugural Young Technician Award at Northeast Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recently debuted its brand-new Young Technician Award, bestowed upon a promising young technician who has worked in a member shop for less than five years. On the first night of the 2021 NORTHEAST® Automotive Services Show, AASP/NJ Allied Board Member Joe Amato, Sr., president of the Amato Insurance Agency (a division of World Insurance Associates, LLC), presented Casey Dombroski of Rico’s Auto Body (Robbinsville Township) with a personalized plaque commemorating the honor as well as a $5,000 Snap-on tool grant funded by a generous donation from the Utica National Group