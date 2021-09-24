Early Bird Registration for MSO Symposium Ends September 30

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that early-bird registration will end next Thursday, September 30 for the 2021 MSO Symposium. The event is taking place as an in-person event in Las Vegas, Nev. at the Mandalay Bay on November 1st, the Monday of the SEMA/AAPEX show.

More information and registration are available online.

For those interested in registering for the 2021 event, please be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEM’s, multi-shops operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.