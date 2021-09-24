CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Early Bird Registration for MSO Symposium Ends September 30

Early Bird Registration for MSO Symposium Ends September 30

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that early-bird registration will end next Thursday, September 30 for the 2021 MSO Symposium. The event is taking place as an in-person event in Las Vegas, Nev. at the Mandalay Bay on November 1st, the Monday of the SEMA/AAPEX show.

MSO Symposium logoMore information and registration are available online.

For those interested in registering for the 2021 event, please be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEM’s, multi-shops operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

 

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey