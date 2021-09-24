Collision Repair Industry More Comfortable with SEMA Attendance This Year

Industry attendance will be down from pre-pandemic levels as SEMA returns this year as just over half of collision repair industry respondents to our survey said they were likely or definitely planning to attend this year’s event.

The majority of collision repair industry participants, insurers and suppliers who responded to a CollisionWeek survey in September on their plans to attend SEMA, and the many meetings and training opportunities surrounding the November event in Las Vegas, Nev., say they likely or definitely will attend this year.

Overall, 22.7% of respondents indicated they would definitely participate and attend this year’s event. An