Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Shreveport, Louisiana

Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Shreveport, La.

Boyd GroupThis new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center previously operated as Crown Collision in this community since 2017. Shreveport is the third largest city in Louisiana with a population of approximately 190,000 people. Louisiana ranks third in the U.S. for the number of major films produced with many being filmed in Shreveport.

“We welcome this cohesive team which strengthens our ability to provide outstanding customer service and high-quality repairs,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “The acquisition of this repair center enhances our

