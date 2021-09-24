Axalta Announces Inaugural Bright Futures Scholarships Recipients

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced the winners of its first-annual Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The 19 recipients represent a group of students who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership, and active participation in school and community activities.

The 2021 Axalta Bright Futures Scholarship recipients are:

Aman Agrawal – University of Houston;

Alejandro Alberto – Universal Technical Institute;

Pagnaa Attah Nantogmah – Drexel University;

Jainita Chauhan –Texas A&M University;

Martin Chown – University of Michigan;

Sara Dwivedi – University of Michigan;

Jesse Efymow – Drexel University;

Lucia Fernandez – Villanova University;

Marcelo Guzman – Texas A&M University;

Jack Hendrzak – Drexel University;

Tejas Karun – Wayne State University;

Ted Kim – University of Houston;

Erika McCormick – University of Virginia;

Raheem Royall – Universal Technical Institute;

Isaiaah Sears – Universal Technical Institute;

Brittany Shimanski – University of Delaware;

Nicole Tavormina – Drexel University;

Vivie Tran – Texas A&M University; and

Zhiwen Xu – University of Virginia.

“We are thrilled to award Bright Futures Scholarships to these outstanding students who represent the next generation of innovators that will advance the coatings industry and the customer segments we serve,” said Robert Bryant, Axalta’s Chief Executive Officer. “Axalta is passionate about providing STEM and vocational opportunities to students and educators at every level in order to identify, support, and develop strong talent that will be the future workforce.”

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program assists current students in college or vocational programs in underrepresented communities near Axalta facilities who are studying chemical engineering, chemistry, supply chain management, and autobody painting and repair. It not only provides monetary support to recipients, but also creates opportunities throughout the school year for the students to interact and network with Axalta technology and business leaders, as well as fellow scholarship recipients.

The company also announced it will fund an additional 16 scholarships for students studying science, engineering, and manufacturing-related trades at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC, soon to be known as Laurel Ridge Community College) near the Company’s Front Royal, Virginia manufacturing site. The Bright Futures Scholarship Program further solidifies Axalta’s 40-year history and commitment to that community.