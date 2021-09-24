asTech to Provide Comprehensive Diagnostic Scan Reports with OEM Tool Reports in October

Repairify, Inc. announced today that starting in October 2021, asTech’s remote scanning and diagnostic service will provide comprehensive diagnostic scan reports along with official OEM tool reports.

“We listen to our customers. We are committed to providing excellent service to continually enhance our products and services,” said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify. “The delivery of the original OEM scan report will provide our customers with an additional layer of confidence and transparency so they can remain focused on properly repairing today’s complex vehicles.”

asTech provides remote diagnostic solutions with a library of over 1,000 OEM scan tools and growing. Now