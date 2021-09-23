Vehicle Manufacturer Chip Shortage Projected to Continue into Late 2022

An article yesterday in the Wall Street Journal warns that the “chip famine” starving vehicle manufacturers of needed electronics will likely continue widely into late 2022 and further for more advanced chips.

The article, by David Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit, and Matteo Fini, vice president for automotive supply chain and technology at IHS Markit, explains that the chip shortage has reduced vehicle production by seven million vehicles so far this year and has reduced inventory levels to just 30% of pre-pandemic levels.

“The chip famine won’t be solved quickly. The automotive team at IHS Markit calculates that semiconductor