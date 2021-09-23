Dynabrade Acquires Manth Manufacturing

Dynabrade, Inc. recently completed the acquisition of one of its suppliers, Manth Mfg. Inc., located in Tonawanda, N.Y. Manth Mfg. will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dynabrade.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Dynabrade to expand the scope of our vertical integration strategy,” says Dynabrade President, Michael Buffamonti. “Manth has been a legacy business partner of ours for over 45 years and we are excited to enhance our operational and financial flexibility that will allow us to continue to grow as a company. This acquisition will strategically position us to build out the manufacturing team and further