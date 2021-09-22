CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Tight Used-Vehicle Inventory Pushes Prices Higher

Tight Used-Vehicle Inventory Pushes Prices Higher

By Leave a Comment

The average listing price for used vehicles set another record in August as vehicle inventory dipped, according to the Cox Automotive analysis of vAuto Available Inventory data, though available supply fell, days’ supply held steady throughout August because sales slowed.

Higher used vehicle prices are a positive factor for the collision repair industry as the higher price allows more repairs to be performed to a vehicle before it is declared a total loss.

“The lack of supply in the new market is also affecting the used market,” said Cox Automotive Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough. “Used sales have slowed in recent

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey