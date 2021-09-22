Sonic Automotive Acquires RFJ Auto Partners

RFJ operates 33 dealership locations in seven states and a portfolio of 16 automotive brands.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) today announced an agreement to acquire RFJ Auto Partners, Inc. This acquisition represents one of the largest transactions in automotive retail history and is expected to propel Sonic Automotive into the top-five largest dealer groups in the U.S. as measured by total revenues.

With 33 locations in seven states and a portfolio of 16 automotive brands, RFJ Auto generated $2.8 billion in annual revenues in 2020, making it a top-15 U.S. dealer group by total revenues. The transaction will add six