PNC Riverarch Capital Sells Painters Supply & Equipment to Odyssey Investment Partners

PBE distributor operates 50 branch locations and two distribution centers.

PNC Riverarch Capital announced the sale of Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) to Odyssey Investment Partners in August. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Painters SupplyFounded in 1952, PSE is a leading distributor of paint and related supplies to the automotive aftermarket and specialty commercial and industrial segments. The company serves more than 8,000 customers, including collision repair shops, auto dealerships, and fleet operators. PSE is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan and has grown to 50 branch locations and two distribution centers across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern United States.

