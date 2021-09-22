Michael Casula Named Chief Information Officer at Crash Champions

Crash Champions, LLC announced today that Michael Casula has been appointed to the newly created position of chief information officer. In this role, Casula will provide leadership and strategic direction in building and supporting Crash Champions’ technology infrastructure and business processes.

Casula joins Crash Champions from Hallmark Cards, where he served as the vice president and chief information officer of the company’s Greetings Division. In this capacity, he co-led a multi-year business transformation and ERP program. Prior to Hallmark, Casula served as an executive client advisor at SAP, and vice