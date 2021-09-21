Turnspire Capital Partners Acquires Spectra Premium Industries

Turnspire Capital Partners LLC announced today that affiliates have signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Spectra Premium Industries. Headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, Spectra is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of thermal and fluid management metal-formed products for the automotive, heavy-duty truck and industrial markets.

With over 700 employees, Spectra operates manufacturing facilities in Boucherville and Quebec City, as well as a network of distribution centers throughout the United States and Canada to serve its premier aftermarket and OEM customers.

In 2017, Spectra Premium Industries was the first manufacturer to join the Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) program as