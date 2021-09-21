CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / OSHA to Increase Enforcement Efforts to Protect Workers from Extreme Heat

OSHA to Increase Enforcement Efforts to Protect Workers from Extreme Heat

By Leave a Comment

To combat the hazards associated with extreme heat exposure, both indoors and outdoors, the White House announced enhanced and expanded efforts the U.S. Department of Labor is taking to address heat-related illnesses.

OSHA logoAs part of the Biden-Harris administration’s interagency effort and commitment to workplace safety, climate resilience, and environmental justice, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is initiating enhanced measures to protect workers better in hot environments and reduce the dangers of exposure to ambient heat.

In October, OSHA will issue an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on heat injury and illness prevention in outdoor and indoor work settings.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey