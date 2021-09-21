OSHA to Increase Enforcement Efforts to Protect Workers from Extreme Heat

To combat the hazards associated with extreme heat exposure, both indoors and outdoors, the White House announced enhanced and expanded efforts the U.S. Department of Labor is taking to address heat-related illnesses.

As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s interagency effort and commitment to workplace safety, climate resilience, and environmental justice, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is initiating enhanced measures to protect workers better in hot environments and reduce the dangers of exposure to ambient heat.

In October, OSHA will issue an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on heat injury and illness prevention in outdoor and indoor work settings.