CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Rancho Cordova, California

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center, a 20,000 square foot collision repair facility, located at 3480 Sunrise Boulevard, in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Eddie Shadarevian, owner of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center, first got into the collision repair industry selling aftermarket auto body parts. Once he decided to open his own auto body repair center, he purchased a location that he could be proud of.

“We have a tremendous amount of growth happening within our community, so I wanted to ensure I built a repair center that could