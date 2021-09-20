Ridling Celebrates 13 Years as Alabama Insurance Commissioner

Commissioner Jim Ridling is celebrating 13 years with the Alabama Department of Insurance.

Ridling joined the department in September 2008. He is Alabama’s longest-serving Commissioner of Insurance and the longest-serving appointed Insurance Commissioner in the nation.

Originally appointed by Governor Bob Riley, he was reappointed by Governor Robert Bentley in 2011 and by Governor Kay Ivey in 2017.

Ridling and his wife have lived in Montgomery since 1987. Throughout his time in Alabama, he has served the community on numerous boards, including the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Jackson Hospital, the Montgomery Airport Authority and the Central