Pete Kornafel Honored with University of the Aftermarket Foundation Educational Advocacy Award

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has presented Pete Kornafel with the UAF Educational Advocacy Award. This prestigious award recognizes an aftermarket leader for their dedication to the pursuit of excellence in education.

“Not only has Pete had an impressive professional career in our industry, but he has been devoted to providing scholarship opportunities that pave the way for students to pursue careers in our industry,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “Pete has worked tirelessly to ensure that more students each year can benefit from the scholarship program, and we thank him