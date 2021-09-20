Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Repair Locations in Texas

Also adds locations in California and Nevada. Now operates 150 collision repair centers in ten states.

Classic Collision, LLC announced its expansion into Texas with the acquisition of all 45 ProCare Collision centers. The company also made separate announcements about expansion in California and Nevada.

ProCare Collision, that was backed by the private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, operated in the greater Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas markets. The company was founded in 1999 with one location in San Antonio.

“After much thoughtful consideration, we feel the time is right to join forces with a major player in the