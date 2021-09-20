CARFAX Announces CEO Retirement And Succession Plan

Vice President Bill Eager named new CEO effective December 1.

CARFAX today announced that Dick Raines plans to retire as chief executive officer (CEO) on November 30. Vice President Bill Eager will become the new CEO of CARFAX on December 1.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to work with Team CARFAX for the past 30 years in fulfilling our mission to help millions of people,” said Dick Raines. “I’m incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished together, including the unique assets we’ve built in our data and global brand recognition. The time is right for me to step down. Our