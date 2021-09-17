September Gas Demand Improving Despite Coronavirus Resurgence

Four-week moving average less than 2% below 2019 levels.

The recovery in gasoline consumption continued to improve in early September despite the headwinds from the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer. Gasoline demand had been at all-time record levels leading into the July 4 holiday in the U.S. but has retreated to slightly below the levels seen two years ago before the start of the pandemic.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending September 10 was down 4.7% versus the previous week after an increase of 1.9%