ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario, Canada

ProColor Collision announced that Markham, Ontario, is now home to one of the most advanced collision repair facilities in Canada as ProColor Collision Markville began full-scale operations this week.

Formerly known as Markville Repair, the new facility reflects owner Mario Blandizzi’s association of 50 years in the collision repair industry and his desire to operate a fully equipped, futuristic collision repair shop in his own neighborhood.

“My older brother got me into this business. I started off as an apprentice in his shop 50 years ago. This influenced me to move out and start a shop of my own,” Blandizzi